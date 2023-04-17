Gunshot investigated near vice president’s residence

A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of...
A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The discharge of a gun near the Naval Observatory, the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentlemen Douglas Emhoff, is being investigated, the U.S. Secret Service reported on Monday.

“There is no indication that the building was targeted and no impact to any protectings,” said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, in a Twitter post.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shot fired at 34th and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

No one was reported injured, but an investigation is ongoing. Roads in the area are blocked off.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smooth As Ice
Smooth As Ice storefront opens in Hannibal
Palmyra native Brian White has spent the last 14 years in Hollywood but is now back in the...
Palmyra native returns home to film the movie “Flyover”
Lesley Van Ness worked at WGEM from 2003 to 2016 as a reporter and anchor.
Remembering Lesley Swick Van Ness
Missing person: Betty Hayes
Sheriff: Despite rumors, missing Monroe County woman has not been found
Rooted Yoga
New yoga studio opens on Maine Street in Quincy

Latest News

Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason
FILE - An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on Nov. 16,...
New US tax credit rules narrow the list of eligible EVs
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing