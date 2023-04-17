Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex in need of donations

By Hunter Willis
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex is in desperate need of updates around the facility.

The complex board is reaching out to the community for donations to help them with the renovations.

Donations would go towards updating the indoor facilities, building structure, a pool cover, pool lining repairs, signs and a new lifeguard station.

Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex Board President Michael Dade said having the complex around benefits the community.

“This swim complex serves more needs than just swim needs. The fact is, the truth is that we’re doing daycare in some instances; we are feeding kids in some instances. And again the more we can do here out of this location, the more we can benefit for the community,” Dade said.

You can donate by sending a check addressed to Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex to P.O. Box 176 or by calling 217-214-5573.

You can get more information on the complex by visiting their Facebook page

