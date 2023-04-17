Minor flooding possible along the Mississippi River

By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS CITY, Ill. (WGEM) - As rain and snow continue to fall across Minnesota and Wisconsin, more water will be headed toward the already rising Mississippi River.

That is why the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a flood warning for the Mississippi River for the area around Burlington, Iowa.

This flood warning includes the northern tip of Lee and Hancock Counties, including the communities of Fort Madison, Niota, Pontoosuc and Dallas City.

Mississippi River at Burlington
Mississippi River at Burlington(NOAA)

At the moment, only minor flooding is expected around the Burlington area, with the river expected to reach minor flood stage by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Further rises are expected afterwards, with the river possibly getting close to moderate flood stage within the next two weeks.

Hancock County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency coordinator Jack Curfman said the county is ready and will watch the river closely.

“I got some staff, some volunteers up that way to keep an eye on it. I’ll try to go up, when it gets to flood stage, I’ll try to go by once every week or every other week and make my run down through just to see what’s going on,” said Curfman.

He said the Niota area is protected fairly well by a strong levee that has been well maintained since the flood of 1993. There are lower spots though around Dallas City and Pontoosuc that are more at risk.

Curfman said many of the residents and agencies across the region are well prepared for flooding due to experience.

“Like I said, we’ve all done, the mayors have all been there for a while. And so we all pretty well know each other and what, when and where we need to start doing things,” said Curfman.

He said several communities like Niota have sandbag supplies ready if the river continues to rise into moderate and major flood stage.

Should a bigger event occur later this spring and summer, there are several mutual aid agreements in place to help with any response.

“We’re all neighbors so, any of us neighboring counties, the other one can call and say ‘hey I need some help,’ and we’re going to be there,” said Curfman.

The flood risk decreases around Keokuk due to a widening of the river before the city, but the risk increases once again farther South.

If the current forecast holds, minor flood stage may be reached later next week in places like Quincy and Hannibal.

According to National Weather Service meteorologists in St. Louis, any flood warnings for these regions will not be issued until there is a higher confidence of flooding occurring, usually 24-48 hours before minor flood stage is met.

Mississippi River at Quincy
Mississippi River at Quincy(NOAA)
Mississippi River at Hannibal
Mississippi River at Hannibal(NOAA)

