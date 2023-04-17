Missouri launches 988 website

QUINCY (WGEM) - Over 400,000 Americans called the 988 suicide and crisis hotline in February and now there is a new resource for Missourians in the midst of a crisis.

The state launched a website for the hotline last week.

Culver-Stockton College Director of Counseling Services Jill Miller said the website can be a helpful resource. She heard from staff that students are needing a lot more mental health resources this year.

She said she has been promoting the hotline by putting it on her resource cards and making sure students know it’s available anytime they need it. She said the website can further help those in need find local resources.

“If you click on your county, it shows the mental health resources in the area. So I think that’s really important because if you’re just googling online, trying to find resources, it can be hard to find what’s around,” Miller said.

Miller said it’s great for people to have that access he thinks what could further be done is raising awareness of resources available to people, especially students on campus.

Culver-Stockton College’s Self Kindness Crew member and junior Morgan Broadwell said they work to raise awareness of the resources on campus and the 988 hotline.

She said students can struggle with adjusting to college life, even more so post COVID. She said like many students she recognized the need for mental health help herself when COVID hit.

She said having a website in addition to the hotline can really make a difference.

“From a student who has been here for three years, we didn’t have the best promoting for counseling and mental health. And this year it’s just struck out. So it does help a lot,” Broadwell said.

She said they have a project known as the green bandana project. Certain students will wear a green bandana and direct people to the help they need.

Broadwell said raising that awareness for people both on and off campus allows them to find help, whether that be counseling or coping skills, much more quickly

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.