Palmyra native returns home to film the movie “Flyover”

Palmyra native Brian White has spent the last 14 years in Hollywood but is now back in the...
Palmyra native Brian White has spent the last 14 years in Hollywood but is now back in the Tri-States filming "Flyover," which he plans to release next fall.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Palmyra native Brian White has spent that last 14 years behind the camera in Hollywood. In 2021, White released the short film “Flyover,” which he said generated success at film festivals in New Orleans and Los Angeles.

Now, White has returned to the Tri-States to expand the success to a full, two-hour version of “Flyover.”

He and two co-producers are currently renting a house in Palmyra to make that dream become a reality. Over the course of the next year, the crew will cover various locations of rural Missouri to film at.

“We’ve been here about a month, mostly setting up infrastructure like getting your insurance, getting your workers comp, getting all of those things going,” White said.

“Flyover” is the account of two Midwesterners, both around 30-years old, going through different parts of their lives. One character, White said, is struggling under the pressure of inheriting a farm. The second character involves a woman who left a small town for a life in Chicago but decides to move back.

White said they were able to film a small scene at a local Easter egg hunt and F&T Livestock.

“It’s slow going for now, but we’ll be ramping up at the end of the month,” White said. “We’re going to be doing a three week shoot beginning April 28 for three weeks straight, and so it’s going to be a lot of writing and rewriting and making sure we have all of our locations.”

During the three week shoot, White plans to film at 15 different locations.

White plans to have the movie completely filmed by next spring with a release date sometime next fall.

You can follow the crew behind the scenes at their website.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lesley Van Ness worked at WGEM from 2003 to 2016 as a reporter and anchor.
Remembering Lesley Swick Van Ness
Missing person: Betty Hayes
Sheriff: Despite rumors, missing Monroe County woman has not been found
Power Outage
Thousands without power in Keokuk due to outage
Smooth As Ice
Smooth As Ice storefront opens in Hannibal
Rooted Yoga
New yoga studio opens on Maine Street in Quincy

Latest News

QMG Play of The Week Nominees
QMG Play of The Week Nominees
Sunday marked the celebration of Mark “Doc” Tucker, who served as Center, Missouri’s lone...
Center, Missouri, doctor retires after 40 years leaving town without doctor
Palmyra native Brian White has spent that last 14 years behind the camera in Hollywood. In...
Palmyra native comes back to film movie in home town
Doc Tucker Retirement
Center, Missouri’s “Doc” retires after 41 years of service