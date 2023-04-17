Palmyra native returns home to film the movie “Flyover”

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Palmyra native Brian White has spent that last 14 years behind the camera in Hollywood. In 2021, White released the short film “Flyover,” which he said generated success at film festivals in New Orleans and Los Angeles.

Now, White has returned to the Tri-States to expand the success to a full, two-hour version of “Flyover.”

He and two co-producers are currently renting a house in Palmyra to make that dream become a reality. Over the course of the next year, the crew will cover various locations of rural Missouri to film at.

“We’ve been here about a month, mostly setting up infrastructure like getting your insurance, getting your workers comp, getting all of those things going,” White said.

“Flyover” is the account of two Midwesterners, both around 30-years old, going through different parts of their lives. One character, White said, is struggling under the pressure of inheriting a farm. The second character involves a woman who left a small town for a life in Chicago but decides to move back.

White said they were able to film a small scene at a local Easter egg hunt and F&T Livestock.

“It’s slow going for now, but we’ll be ramping up at the end of the month,” White said. “We’re going to be doing a three week shoot beginning April 28 for three weeks straight, and so it’s going to be a lot of writing and rewriting and making sure we have all of our locations.”

During the three week shoot, White plans to film at 15 different locations.

White plans to have the movie completely filmed by next spring with a release date sometime next fall.

