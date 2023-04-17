Quincy Kiwanis accepting applications for 2023 grants

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Gem City Kiwanis of Quincy Foundation is accepting applications for their 2023 grant season.

Each year, the Breakfast Kiwanis Club provides grants to benefit teens and adults who work together to help improve the community.

Officials with the Kiwanis Club said grant money should go toward enrichment of educational values, creative activities, cultural awareness, physical wellness and community service.

The club was founded in 1915. Their goal is to “serve the children of the world.”

Last year, the Kiwanis awarded $15,000 in grants to 20 recipients.

Click here to learn more about the Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis and to apply for a grant.

Applications should be emailed by May 3, or postmarked by May 1.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.