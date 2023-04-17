Week of work ahead for the old Fort Madison

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - You have a chance to help improve the old Fort Madison this week as they host volunteer hours.

Maintenance work is needed to prepare the site for the upcoming tourism season.

The workdays are as follows:

Wednesday, April 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday, April 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to Noon

Projects that need done include painting, raking, bench and handrail repairs, removing chinking on buildings and more.

Site director Eugene Watkins said they already have some tools for the work such as shovels and rakes, but they are looking for volunteers who may have power tools.

“We’re always looking for folks that have power tools that they know how to use, especially battery-operated tools such as impact wrenches and drills and things like that where they can help fix benches and dismantle things that we have to get rid of,” Watkins said.

Volunteers are also welcome to bring their own gloves, hammers, rakes and wheelbarrows if they wish.

Watkins said those who do participate will first have to sign a waiver.

“We need them to sign in so we know who was here and then there’s a liability waiver that they would need to sign as well, just for their safety and ours,” Watkins said.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, although younger volunteers will need a parent to sign the waiver.

All work done can be registered as community service hours, and participants can stay however long they are able to.

Watkins hopes to have the fort ready to go by Memorial Day weekend.

Donations for repairs and supplies to help the fort can be made to The Fort Madison Beautification Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.