10th Annual Dream Big in Color 5k Fun Run

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Dream Big in Color 5k fun run is one of the biggest fundraiser events for the QPS Foundation and it takes place this Saturday, April 22nd.

2023 marks the 10th Anniversary of the annual color run and this year may be the most profitable thus far.

The race consists of multiple colors of biodegradable, food-grade powder that will be tossed for you and your friends to enjoy throughout the race.

Alumni and Events Manager Racheal Raleigh says there are around 700 runners currently signed up with more people joining every day.

She says events like these help support parts of Quincy Public Schools that would otherwise go unfunded.

“Tax and government funding doesn’t provide all of the coverage the school district needs,” said Raleigh, “This helps us to find those special projects and initiatives that really help us to bring, you know, the real razzle-dazzle to the Quincy Public Schools.”

If you are interested in participating in the race you can register and find more information here. You can receive $10 off by using the promo code “iloveqps”.

