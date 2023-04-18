Canton gets grant to build recreation center

QUINCY (WGEM) - A nearly $1 million dollar state grant is making it possible for those Canton, Missouri to build a new recreation center.

Canton’s Mayor Jarrod Phillips said this project is important to the community as they don’t have any rec center facilities available.

He said local investors fronted $1 million dollars for the matching grant from the state but state money was essential to start construction.

“You are looking at another couple of years of trying to plan and figure out how you are going to develop the rest of the funding for this but right now we are very fortunate to be partnering with a group of individuals that are very interested in moving this project forward and based on their help and the help of this grant, we can move it forward a lot quicker,” Phillips said.

Project manager Danielle Baker estimates construction costs will total $2.5 million.

Phillips said they still have to fill out the paperwork for the state but should receive the money in a few weeks.

The facility will offer a variety of services for the community.

Baker said the facility will have a weightlifting room, indoor track and basketball courts that they can used for other sports like volleyball and pickleball.

Canton Athletic Association President Jim Crenshaw said the facility will give them the space to hold sports tournaments which can bring visitors and dollars into the community.

“When we do hold an event, we bring in anywhere from 300 to 1,500 people here to the community every Saturday for eight weeks in the winter time which this will be a same type of event that could be held in this new rec center,” Crenshaw said.

Baker said it opens up opportunities to not just hold basketball tournaments there, but other sporting events like volleyball, pickleball, even wrestling if it’s popular enough.

“We can bring people in as well, to keep the town busy, and keep the revenue also coming in for the local businesses,” Baker said.

Baker said the space will also gives local teams the opportunity to stay home, and not always have to travel to Quincy or St. Louis to play.

Phillips said they hope to start construction next spring and finish work in two years. He said the intent at this point is to not cost the city any money, unless additional infrastructure such as sewer and water is needed for the project.

