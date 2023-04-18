Canton gets grant to build recreation center

City of Canton to receive grant for rec center
City of Canton to receive grant for rec center(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A nearly $1 million dollar state grant is making it possible for those Canton, Missouri to build a new recreation center.

Canton’s Mayor Jarrod Phillips said this project is important to the community as they don’t have any rec center facilities available.

He said local investors fronted $1 million dollars for the matching grant from the state but state money was essential to start construction.

“You are looking at another couple of years of trying to plan and figure out how you are going to develop the rest of the funding for this but right now we are very fortunate to be partnering with a group of individuals that are very interested in moving this project forward and based on their help and the help of this grant, we can move it forward a lot quicker,” Phillips said.

Project manager Danielle Baker estimates construction costs will total $2.5 million.

Phillips said they still have to fill out the paperwork for the state but should receive the money in a few weeks.

The facility will offer a variety of services for the community.

Baker said the facility will have a weightlifting room, indoor track and basketball courts that they can used for other sports like volleyball and pickleball.

Canton Athletic Association President Jim Crenshaw said the facility will give them the space to hold sports tournaments which can bring visitors and dollars into the community.

“When we do hold an event, we bring in anywhere from 300 to 1,500 people here to the community every Saturday for eight weeks in the winter time which this will be a same type of event that could be held in this new rec center,” Crenshaw said.

Baker said it opens up opportunities to not just hold basketball tournaments there, but other sporting events like volleyball, pickleball, even wrestling if it’s popular enough.

“We can bring people in as well, to keep the town busy, and keep the revenue also coming in for the local businesses,” Baker said.

Baker said the space will also gives local teams the opportunity to stay home, and not always have to travel to Quincy or St. Louis to play.

Phillips said they hope to start construction next spring and finish work in two years. He said the intent at this point is to not cost the city any money, unless additional infrastructure such as sewer and water is needed for the project.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmyra native Brian White has spent the last 14 years in Hollywood but is now back in the...
Palmyra native returns home to film the movie “Flyover”
QMG Play Of The Week
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
Lesley Van Ness worked at WGEM from 2003 to 2016 as a reporter and anchor.
Remembering Lesley Swick Van Ness
Smooth As Ice
Smooth As Ice storefront opens in Hannibal
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

South Shelby Cardinals Post A Victory On The Road Against The Monroe City Panthers
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 17) Monroe City Panthers Take On South Shelby On The MSHSAA Diamond
QHS Lady Blue Devils Battle To A 3-3 Tie Against Columbia-Rock Bridge On The Soccer Pitch
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 17) QHS Lady Blue Devils Put Their Undefeated Record On The Line As They Host Columbia-Rock Bridge On The Prep Soccer Pitch
Quincy Notre Dame Lady raiders Softball Team Welcomes The Lady Cyclones Of SHG To "The Backyard"
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 17) QND Lady Raiders Softball Team Takes On The SHG Lady Cyclones On The IHSA Dirt
QHS Lady Blue Devils Set to Play Host To Columbia-Rock Bridge On The Prep Soccer Pitch At Flinn
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 17) QHS Lady Blue Devils Set To Face Columbia Rock Bridge On The Prep Soccer Pitch Tonight