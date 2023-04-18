Council hears Capital Improvement Plan that calls for 60-plus upgrades over five years

By Dylan Smith
Apr. 17, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - One week before voting whether or not to adopt the 2023-2024 fiscal year’s budget, Quincy City Council learned what investments city engineers are calling for over the next five years in the proposed Capital Improvement Plan.

The plan details more than 60 projects ranging from major road work, drainage and sewer upgrades and traffic signal upgrades.

Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said the Capital Improvement Plan calls for roughly $19 million in spending over the next year and $79.9 million over the next five years.

“Everyone that’s driven around Quincy knows that we have a lot of streets that need help,” Conte said.

Some proposed projects to take place over the next year include the reconstruction of 6th Street from Main Street to Vermont Street, pavement replacement on North 2nd Street from Vermont Street to Hampshire Street and new streetscape with historic lighting at 8th Street and Jersey Street.

Conte said city engineers are proposing borrowing $7 million to make some of the upcoming projects happen. However, he said the city can’t do that for much longer.

”The water and sewer funds aren’t equipped to put its chair in, to match the dollars that are available to street funds, so next year we’re going to have to figure out what’s the best way to fund the projects,” Conte said.

All projects must be approved by City Council before becoming a reality.

On April 10, council approved a reconstruction project at Payson from 5th to 8th Streets. The project includes new asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalks, water main replacement, storm sewers and lead water service line replacement.

City council will vote whether or not to adopt the budget on April 24.

The proposed budget and all proposed projects can be found here.

Also at City Council:

  • Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates swore in three more officers. Landon Fox, Henry Nokes and William McNeece. Nokes transfers to QPD as a trained officer from Texas. McNeece and Fox will attend a 14-week training beginning on April 23.
  • Council approved special event applications including the Quincy Derby, the American Downtown Classic Car and Art Show and May Fest, which is on May 13.
  • Council approved the cost to replace a Quincy Transit Lines bus engine at $14,964.
Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates swearing in three officers: Landon Fox, Henry Nokes and William...
Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates swearing in three officers: Landon Fox, Henry Nokes and William McNeece.(WGEM)

