Hannibal preschool receives grant for a new class

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The George H. Riedel Foundation reported Tuesday it will be granting $9,500 to a Hannibal preschool for a new morning class.

St. John’s School received the grant that will help start an additional morning-only preschool. The grant will provide furnishing and supplies, as well as a new curriculum. The school will also use the money to build a fence along the street for playground safety.

“Because of our location in Hannibal, we have a large opportunity to support our community with affordable preschool/daycare in an area close to where families live and work, and a safe playground that is open to the community for use after hours,” said Principal Cheryl Mack. “This program is especially important in lower social-economic households.”

St. John’s currently offers full-time preschool and daycare. This grant will help families that only require a part-time morning preschool for two or three mornings a week. They expect to serve an additional 30 children. The new class will open in August.

“George Riedel was a member of St. John’s Church,” said Riedel Trustee Bill Craigmiles. “He wanted his legacy used to help children. He would be very happy to see this grant go to the school.”

