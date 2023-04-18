Hospital Report: April 18, 2023

Deaths:

Craig M. Shaw, age 67, of Quincy, died on April 15 in Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville, IL.

Janet Lynn Adair, age 71, of Columbia, Mo died on April 15 at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Betty L. Pfaff, age 84, of Hannibal, died on April 16 in her home.

Catherine Sue Guess, age 80, of Keokuk, died on April 15 at River Hills Village in Keokuk.

Gerald Lee “Jerry” Clark, age 75, of Keokuk, died on April 17 in his home.

Births:

Willam and Rachel Steinbreher of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Dominic and Makenzie Miles of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Austin and Juliann Sheely of Liberty welcomed a boy.

Tori Vanzandt of Camp Point welcomed a girl.

Jason Reed Plunkett and Stephanie Plunkett of Philadelphia, Mo welcomed a girl.

