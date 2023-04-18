Keokuk High School names new head girls basketball coach

QUINCY (WGEM) - Keokuk High School Athletic Director Zach Summers announced Tuesday the school had named its next head girls basketball coach.

According to Summers, Matt McGhghy will be the new coach, replacing Mike Davis. Davis had served as an assistant coach for the last 11 years.

Summer stated, Coach McGhghy has been employed as a special education teacher in the Keokuk School District for 12 years and has previously served as the head girl’s track coach and head football coach.

“Coach McGhghy’s ability to build relationships with his athletes along with his willingness to put in all the extra time to promote and enhance his programs are qualities that stood out,” Summer said. “Coach McGhghy has bled Keokuk purple his entire life and cares deeply about our sports and our school. Being able to hire a coach from Keokuk that understands Keokuk and will work hard to see one of our programs succeed is a huge win for our district.”

According to Summers, Coach McGhghy graduated from Keokuk in the class of 2000 and was a four sport standout during his high school career.

He attended Northern Illinois University where he played football for coach Joe Novak. After his college playing career, McGhghy played professionally as part of the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Avengers franchises.

Coach McGhghy is a resident of Keokuk, along with his wife Nicole and son Bentley.

Coach McGhghy will inherit a program that has been led by Coach Mike Davis for the past 17 seasons and will be only the third head girl’s basketball coach in the past 23 years at Keokuk High School. Coach Davis leaves behind a program that went 251-70 under his direction, including an impressive 121-23 conference record.

During those 17 seasons, Coach Davis won nine conference titles, produced five All-State players, and led his team to the state tournament three times.

“Coach Davis has built an impressive program and we are sad to see him go,” said Summers. “He has a great opportunity to grow as an educational leader as the new principal at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa and we wish him nothing but the best of luck. His leadership and ability to produce consistent success within his program along with his ability to grow basketball in our community through our youth are things that we will miss due to his departure.”

