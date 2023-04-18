Macomb hopes to restore up to $300K in annual funding with special census

MACOMB (WGEM) - In early 2024, the City of Macomb will conduct a special census in hopes of restoring between 1,000 and 2,000 residents to its 2020 census count.

The 2020 census counted Macomb as a town with 15,052 residents, but Mayor Michael Inman believes it to be more.

The problem Inman said is that the census was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic when many students were no longer on campus.

“The population we were trying to count was essentially told, and rightly so, you need to return to your permanent homes to study online,” Inman said.

The Census Bureau automatically counts students that are living in dorm rooms on campus, but those who live off campus must file their status on their own.

In 2020, WIU reports having a total of 6,401 students that attended classes in Macomb, 4,352 of which lived off campus.

”The Census Bureau has always indicated that they need to be counted where they’re at or would be on April 1, and on April 1 of any other given decennial year we would’ve had them here on campus attending classes and living in Macomb,” Inman said.

The 2024 special census won’t be the first time Macomb has held a special census.

In 2012, the city recovered approximately 2,700 residents which then recovered more than $3.5 million in state and federal funding over a six years.

Per person, Inman said, the city received $150 in funding. If the special census recovers the current desired goal of 1,000 to 2,000 residents, that could mean an extra $300,000 in funding until the next census in 2030.

While the city doesn’t fund WIU, the university’s Executive Director of Financial Affairs, Ketra Roselieb, said it’s still important for Macomb to have all the resources they can get which can directly effect students.

“Do they have restaurants to visit, do they have parks and things like that to visit and make sure they have a home away from home here at Western,” Roselieb said.

Roselieb said the vibrancy of the town, which can be swayed by funding, can help recruit and retain students.

“When we redid the census several years ago we had a group of individuals on campus, faculty, administrators, staff that would meet together to make sure that we were really getting an all-encompassing marketing plan to our students,” Roselieb added.

Inman said the Census Bureau recognizes Macomb as a “hard to count” location due to the presence of WIU. In 2012 the city paid around $91,000 to hold a census. In Monday’s City Council meeting, aldermen approved the new fiscal year’s budget that allocated $300,000 to the 2024 special census.

Inman said he’s still waiting on a cost estimate for next year but believes it will come in under that amount.

Only the northwest quadrant of town surrounding WIU will be part of the special census. Both Roselieb and Inman said campaign-like measures will be taken to ensure residents aren’t being scammed for information.

Census Bureau officials will go door to door to collect information.

‘I’d like to say we can fix a lot of things with money, that’s true, we can, can’t fix everything but we’d put every dollar we’d get from the special census right back into the community,” Inman said.

Inman said the city has held a special census for at least each of the last five decennial years, or five census counts.

