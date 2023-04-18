Tie broken: Uzelac wins 7th Ward aldermen race

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a count of all mail-in-votes on Tuesday, Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp announced that Ben Uzelac had won Quincy’s 7th Ward aldermanic race.

The race between Democrat Uzelac and Republican Tim Siemer had been tied at 205 votes each since the April 4 Consolidated Election.

Niekamp said 3 mail-in-votes for Ward 7 were counted on Tuesday, the deadline for the clerk to receive mail-in-votes.

Uzelac won with 208 votes.

Uzelac has served the 7th Ward since 2019 alongside Jack Holtschlag, the other 7th Ward Alderman.

RELATED: Clerk: 3 votes will decide Quincy’s 7th Ward alderman

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.