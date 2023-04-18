Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee opens on Broadway

QUINCY (WGEM) - The newest Quincy restaurant opens its doors Tuesday.

Hy-Vee held a ribbon cutting for Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee on Broadway Tuesday morning.

Community members, Hy-Vee staff, and ambassadors from the Quincy Chamber of Commerce attended the event.

“When you get a restaurant like Wahlburgers that’s got star power behind it, everyone kind of relates to Wahlburgers. To get that in Quincy, we’re just super excited,” said Tad Gallagher, Quincy Hy-Vee District Store Director.

Hy-Vee previously announced that the company would begin converting all its Market Grille locations to Wahlburgers.

A manager at Hy-Vee said the store would still serve the same Market Grille breakfast menu until Wahlburgers opens at 11 a.m. each day.

The Wahlburgers restaurant and bar are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

According to Hy-Vee, Wahlburgers is a family-friendly restaurant that offers a unique dining experience featuring signature burgers and drinks in a casual environment.

