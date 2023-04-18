Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee opens on Broadway

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The newest Quincy restaurant opens its doors Tuesday.

Hy-Vee held a ribbon cutting for Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee on Broadway Tuesday morning.

Community members, Hy-Vee staff, and ambassadors from the Quincy Chamber of Commerce attended the event.

“When you get a restaurant like Wahlburgers that’s got star power behind it, everyone kind of relates to Wahlburgers. To get that in Quincy, we’re just super excited,” said Tad Gallagher, Quincy Hy-Vee District Store Director.

Hy-Vee previously announced that the company would begin converting all its Market Grille locations to Wahlburgers.

A manager at Hy-Vee said the store would still serve the same Market Grille breakfast menu until Wahlburgers opens at 11 a.m. each day.

The Wahlburgers restaurant and bar are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

According to Hy-Vee, Wahlburgers is a family-friendly restaurant that offers a unique dining experience featuring signature burgers and drinks in a casual environment.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmyra native Brian White has spent the last 14 years in Hollywood but is now back in the...
Palmyra native returns home to film the movie “Flyover”
Lesley Van Ness worked at WGEM from 2003 to 2016 as a reporter and anchor.
Remembering Lesley Swick Van Ness
QMG Play Of The Week
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
Ben Uzalec and Tim Siemer
Clerk: 3 votes will decide Quincy’s 7th Ward alderman
Smooth As Ice
Smooth As Ice storefront opens in Hannibal

Latest News

Wahlburgers opens in Broadway Hy-Vee
Wahlburgers opens in Broadway Hy-Vee
Ben Uzelac
Tie broken: Uzelac wins 7th Ward aldermen race
Riedel Trustee Bill Craigmiles presents a $9,500 check to Pastor Eric Carlson and Treasurer...
Hannibal preschool receives grant for a new class
QPS Foundation Annual Color Run Fundraiser
10th Annual Dream Big in Color 5k Fun Run