Weather Alert: Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for a few counites this morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Freeze Warning is in effect for McDonough County in Illinois through 8 AM and Schuyler County in Illinois through 9 AM. Frost and freeze conditions may impact sensitive vegetation from recent warmth. Also, a Frost Advisory is in effect for Scott County in Illinois through 9 AM. Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

A few counties are under a Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory this morning. (maxuser | WGEM)

Temperatures this morning depend on where you live in the Tri-States, but range from the mid 30s to low 40s. We are starting off with mostly clear skies, with just a few scattered clouds. Today will turn out simply beautiful. We will have light southeasterly winds of 5 - 10 mph, plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Daytime highs depending on where you live in the Tri-States will be in the mid 60s to low 70s. A great day to get out and enjoy, if you can.

A stationary front currently sits to out south. This front will move northward towards the Tri-States as a warm front later this evening/tonight. When this front arrives, it will try its hardest to squeeze out a few scattered showers. However , there will be a lot of dry air in the lower-levels of the atmosphere. That dry air would evaporate the rain before it could even reach the ground. So I am expecting a dry forecast for tonight. The warm front will bring in much warmer nighttime lows, in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will shape up partly sunny, meaning more clouds than sun. Winds will come out of the south and it will be getting breezy. Sustained winds of 15 - 20 mph and gusts of 30 - 35 mph are expected. With the warmer start to the day (morning temperatures in the low to mid 50s) and those breezy southerly winds, temperatures will be noticeably warmer in the mid 70s to near 80°.

