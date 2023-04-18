Weather Alert - Thunderstorms Thursday should be sub severe

By Brian Inman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a weather system that approaches the region on Wednesday. Right now it looks as if thunderstorms on Wednesday will ride just to the north of the region leaving us with a partly sunny and breezy weather outlook for the day. On Thursday that storm system gets a little closer to the region and it should spark showers and thunderstorms that run across the entire region Thursday morning through Thursday night.

Weather Alert for sub severe thunderstorms
We do have a Weather Alert for these thunderstorms, although it appears that the severe threat would erupt to the east of the region. In the wake of this system, a pretty significant cooldown occurs once again, just in time for the weekend. We will be looking at the potential for temperatures Sunday morning to drop down near the freezing mark. We may need to talk about another Weather Alert. This Weather Alert would be for the temperature getting down to or slightly below the freezing mark and or a very frosty Sunday morning.

