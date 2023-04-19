Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office receiving new car, body cameras

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office will soon have new equipment to help keep you safe and help them with their investigations.

They have a five year, $162,000 lease for body cameras for their deputies and dash cams for their squad cars.

Sheriff Anthony Grootens said right now most deputies don’t have body cams and only nine of their fourteen cars have dash cams.

Grootens said the new system will make life easier for deputies as the server can organize evidence more efficiently and allow for easier downloads for officers.

“Since we are going wi-fi county wide, any county facility in the county, the car can pull up, download everything off his in car camera or body camera onto the server, and we can access it here.” Grootens said.

He said this can make evidence sharing between departments much easier.

Body cameras aren’t the only upgrade in the works, because a new radio system is also on the way.

Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier said brick, steel, and concrete structures interfere with their current signal.

Frazier said there are also dead spots in Adams County around bluffs near highway 57 and near Marblehead.

He said that’s why they’re in the process of equipping deputies and their cars with new digital radios.

“We are all dispatched to the scene of accidents and cases that require other things besides law enforcement, might be medical needs. If they can’t respond or communicate with with us, they can’t find the location, time is of the essence and a lot of these calls so we want to be able to communicate effectively.” Frazier said.

The cost of leasing the radios comes out to about $500,000.

He said they have ordered the radios, and some of the car units have already been delivered and are being installed.

