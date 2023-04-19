Althoff Motel closing in May

QUINCY (WGEM) - The owners of a Quincy motel say everything must go during a public sale this month.

Althoff Motel on N 24th St. will officially close at the start of May.

Owners Jim and Joanne Althoff said they had a great run, but it’s time to close after nearly 40 years.

“I’ve met a lot of interesting people for almost 38 years,” Jim Althoff said. “Of course, like any business, some years are better than other years.”

Motel property such as beds, microwaves, and alarm clocks will be up for sale on April 28 and April 29.

“I think we’re going to miss it,” Joanne Althoff said. “We enjoy meeting the people. We’ve had a lot of people come in and out. I think that’s about the most we’ll miss is just associating with a lot of people.”

The Althoffs said they are unsure what’s next for the building.

