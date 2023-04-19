Althoff Motel closing in May

By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The owners of a Quincy motel say everything must go during a public sale this month.

Althoff Motel on N 24th St. will officially close at the start of May.

Owners Jim and Joanne Althoff said they had a great run, but it’s time to close after nearly 40 years.

“I’ve met a lot of interesting people for almost 38 years,” Jim Althoff said. “Of course, like any business, some years are better than other years.”

Motel property such as beds, microwaves, and alarm clocks will be up for sale on April 28 and April 29.

“I think we’re going to miss it,” Joanne Althoff said. “We enjoy meeting the people. We’ve had a lot of people come in and out. I think that’s about the most we’ll miss is just associating with a lot of people.”

The Althoffs said they are unsure what’s next for the building.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmyra native Brian White has spent the last 14 years in Hollywood but is now back in the...
Palmyra native returns home to film the movie “Flyover”
Lesley Van Ness worked at WGEM from 2003 to 2016 as a reporter and anchor.
Remembering Lesley Swick Van Ness
QMG Play Of The Week
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
Ben Uzalec and Tim Siemer
Clerk: 3 votes will decide Quincy’s 7th Ward alderman
Smooth As Ice
Smooth As Ice storefront opens in Hannibal

Latest News

Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee opens on Broadway
Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee opens on Broadway
Tie broken: Uzelac wins 7th Ward aldermen race
Tie broken: Uzelac wins 7th Ward aldermen race
811
Local utility supervisors raise awareness for Safe Digging campaign
Local utility supervisors raise awareness for Safe Digging campaign
Local utility supervisors raise awareness for Safe Digging campaign