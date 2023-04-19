Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 19, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Brenda Nicols
Jocelyn Bailey
Shad Dixon
Jordan Bowen
Rylie Whitehead
Ryan Mast
Christian Bunch
Janelle Tjaden Payne
Kim Glassgow
Brandon Epping
Camron Logsdon
Chris Tharp
Anna Freeman
Mary Markert
Zinnaida Panowko
Susan Reem
Mickey Smith
Vern Bastian
Bruce Roskamp
Rick Little
Alan Seaton
Barb Knox
Janice Gates
Athena Fox
Greg Woodrum
Curtis Hunziker
Marc Sinnock
ANNIVERSARIES
Luke & Melinda Doellman
Bob & Dorothy Haley
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.