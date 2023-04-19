Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 19, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Brenda Nicols

Jocelyn Bailey

Shad Dixon

Jordan Bowen

Rylie Whitehead

Ryan Mast

Christian Bunch

Janelle Tjaden Payne

Kim Glassgow

Brandon Epping

Camron Logsdon

Chris Tharp

Anna Freeman

Mary Markert

Zinnaida Panowko

Susan Reem

Mickey Smith

Vern Bastian

Bruce Roskamp

Rick Little

Alan Seaton

Barb Knox

Janice Gates

Athena Fox

Greg Woodrum

Curtis Hunziker

Marc Sinnock

ANNIVERSARIES

Luke & Melinda Doellman

Bob & Dorothy Haley

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.