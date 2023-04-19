Fire station, possible post office coming to Taylor

Fire station coming to Taylor
Fire station coming to Taylor(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) - Plans are underway to bring a fire department and possibly a post office to Taylor, Missouri.

Palmyra Fire Protection District’s chief Gary Crane said the department gets a high volume of calls in that area so he feels there is a need to have one there.

“We’ve already got 13 calls this year,” Crane said. “Into this area, West Quincy, and around the ramps.”

Crane said they plan to put the satellite station on 175 County Rd. He said if everything goes according to plan they can rent out additional space for a post office which would help offset the cost.

“We work on this side of the district more,” Crane said. “We can bring in more equipment and more firefighters which will help. Plus, it’ll cut down on travel time to get to this area. Like, this morning we were over here because a truck went off the ramp.”

Crane said they are waiting to see if they can get the post office there before they break ground.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Althoff Motel
Althoff Motel closing in May
Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee
Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee opens on Broadway
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
Daylight 7 am. Semi truck catches fire near Wayland, Missouri
One injured after semi truck catches fire

Latest News

Ticks can be transmitted to humans
Local veterinarians report major surge in ticks
Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton is pictured on the floor of the Illinois Senate.
Illinois bill requiring schools to teach Native American history heads to Senate floor
Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will impact the area Thursday morning and again...
Isolated storms and then colder
Timothy Bliefnick appears in court Wednesday
Judge Adrian approves petition from local media, sets hearing date