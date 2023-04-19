Fire station, possible post office coming to Taylor

TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) - Plans are underway to bring a fire department and possibly a post office to Taylor, Missouri.

Palmyra Fire Protection District’s chief Gary Crane said the department gets a high volume of calls in that area so he feels there is a need to have one there.

“We’ve already got 13 calls this year,” Crane said. “Into this area, West Quincy, and around the ramps.”

Crane said they plan to put the satellite station on 175 County Rd. He said if everything goes according to plan they can rent out additional space for a post office which would help offset the cost.

“We work on this side of the district more,” Crane said. “We can bring in more equipment and more firefighters which will help. Plus, it’ll cut down on travel time to get to this area. Like, this morning we were over here because a truck went off the ramp.”

Crane said they are waiting to see if they can get the post office there before they break ground.

