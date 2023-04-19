Hannibal City Council approves accounting software, website upgrades

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - City Council members approved a software agreement for the city’s accounting software and upgrades to the website during the Tuesday meeting.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, council members approved a resolution for Mayor James Hark to execute a contract with Caselle Inc.

This will provide training, conversion and software installation and will cost $70,650.

Finance Director Bianca Quinn explained that computers in several city departments did not connect with one another.

The software would allow efficient transfer of data between departments, and Deputy City Clerk Melissa Cogdal noted it would make the process for establishing or renewing a business license much more efficient.

Cogdal provided an update to council members about plans to upgrade the city’s website.

She explained Vervocity, the provider that constructed the Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Board of Public Works and Hannibal Parks & Recreation websites, would update the city website in a similar manner with more interactive features.

The total cost would be $7,900, and the project was expected to take about 22 weeks. The council approved the measure.

Also at Hannibal City Council:

Council members Charles Phillips and Stephan Franke previously presented requests to amend the existing city ordinance and require a monthly report from City Manager Lisa Peck. The amended request was approved by a vote of 3-2.

Quinn presented the Five-Year Capital improvement Plan for 2024-2028, already approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Quinn’s request for a workshop session and a public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget was approved.

Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke requested and was approved for upgrades for the fire and police departments.

Approved street closures for 68th Annual National Tom Sawyer Days events.

Hannibal Board of Public Works General Manager Darrin Gordon explained the first Stormwater Committee meeting would take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4 in the HBPW Conference Room at 3 Industrial Loop. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed virtually.

