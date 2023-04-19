Hospital Report: April 19, 2023

Deaths:

Ronald L. Tapley Sr., age 80, of New London, Mo died on April 18 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Janice Rae Smith, age 61, of Hannibal, died on April 17 at Beloved Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hannibal.

Shirley F. Obert, age 87, of Quincy, died on April 18 at Blessing Hospital.

Robert G. Swearingen, age 80, of La Grange died on April 17 at Blessing Hospital.

Andrea L. Owsley, age 76, of Canton, Mo died on April 1 in the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton.

Births:

Zach and Samantha Dooley-Case of Elvaston, IL welcomed a boy.

Justin and Vidalia Seiz of Carthage, IL welcomed a girl.

Daniel and Crystal Barker of Barry, IL welcomed a boy.

