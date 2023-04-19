Isolated storms and then colder

QUINCY (WGEM) - There will be a few isolated showers in the area Thursday morning, heavy rain, showers and thunderstorms stay to the north, and to the west of the region. As a cold front approaches the region, we will see another line of showers and thunderstorms develop. Those showers and thunderstorms look as if they will pretty much miss most of the Missouri counties. The showers and thunderstorms look like they will fire up as they approach the Illinois River. There will be some folks in the area that don’t see any rain at all on Thursday and then they’ll be others who see a pretty decent downpour. It does not look as if any of the storms that develop on the eastern edge of the Tri-State area will be severe. The main severe weather potential looks like it is slightly to the south and east of the region. What we will all notice is much cooler air riding into the region behind this cold front. You’ll have a gusty south wind throughout the day on Thursday then that wind will shift around to the west.

Cold air funnels into the region Saturday and Sunday (Brian inman)

Temperatures Friday night will be down to the mid to upper 30s and then Saturday night and Sunday night temperatures will be down in the mid to low 30s. At this time, a Freeze Warning for Sunday morning does not look likely for most of the region but freezing temps may impact the northeastern counties. Frost advisory criteria or conditions may come into play Saturday night and Sunday night. It is a little ways off and a little bit outside of our confidence zone.

