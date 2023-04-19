Judge Adrian approves petition from local media, sets hearing date

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Representatives from local media groups appeared in Adams County Court Wednesday morning to ask Judge Robert Adrian to unseal motions in the murder case against Timothy Bliefnick.

Adrian approved a petition to intervene from WGEM News, the Herald-Whig and Muddy River News.

That gives the companies standing to make the request.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones and Bliefnick’s Attorney Casey Schnack objected to lifting Adrian’s blanket ruling that sealed motions and closed hearings. The judge set a hearing date on the matter for May 3.

That means a motion hearing set for Thursday morning will remain closed on a motion-by-motion basis.

Bliefnick has pleaded not guilty in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

