Local utility supervisors raise awareness for Safe Digging campaign

QUINCY (WGEM) - Whether you are planting a tree, putting in a fence, or whatever your project is this spring, call before you dig.

Local utility supervisors are raising awareness for National Safe Digging month.

You can call 811 for assistance. If you don’t, you could lose power, hit a natural gas line or hurt yourself.

“And in worse case scenarios it can lead to fatalities and explosions and fires,” said Ameren Illinois gas public awareness supervisor Jake Dukett.

Dukett said damage can be costly to the utility companies. And can affect more than one individual.

“We recently had an event in a neighboring community where a contractor was digging before calling on locate. And hit our gas line,” Dukett said. “When you hit that gas line it actually allows gas to leak into the sewers. And migration is one of our primary concerns.”

Dukett said calling 811 applies to everyone who plans to dig or put a stake through the ground: homeowner, business or contractor.

The service is free and mandatory.

