Local veterinarians report major surge in ticks

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - For many of us, warmer weather means more time outside with our four-legged friends. That could mean more opportunities for ticks and other pests to latch onto pets.

Dr. LeAnn Welch with the Hannibal Veterinary Clinic said tick season arrived earlier than usual this year, having started back in early March. In the past two days, she’s seen a major surge finding ticks in almost all of her patients. That’s why she’s recommending preventive care to combat this.

“It’s very common in this area,” Welch said. “So flea antiprevention such as chewables, topicals and collars are all going to be important. Especially at this time of year. I honestly recommend year-round.”

Welch said the diseases some ticks carry can be fatal if left untreated.

While a dog with fleas might scratch to warn you of infestation there often are no signs from an animal that has a tick attached.

“That’s the tricky thing about ticks,” Welch said. “There are signs that they’re transmitting diseases and your dog is coming down with them but that takes anywhere between seven to 21 days to see clinical signs.”

Welch said many tickborne diseases can be transmitted to humans. That makes proper care more important not just to protect your pets, but your family members as well.

Here are a list of recommendations to check for ticks:

Inspect your pet’s fur in hotspots where ticks hang out: behind the ears, armpits, and groin.

If you can’t see the ticks feel around for bumps.

Give your pet routine baths, especially if they’ve been out in the woods.

When removing ticks, use a sterile set of tweezers. Go for the head not the body, the head can stay embedded in the skin otherwise.

Once removed, clean the bite area with soap and water or rubbing alcohol.

Do not crush a tick with your fingers. To dispose a tick: put in in alcohol, place it in a sealed bag, wrap it tightly in tape or flush it down the toilet.

