New batting cages coming to Moorman Park

QUINCY (WGEM) - Moorman Park is getting a major replacement with all new batting cages.

Quincy Park District’s recreation programs manager Kyle Jacoby said they will go in place of the old cages at Upper Moorman Park.

“We’ll be adding in a new feature called Select-A-Pitch,” Jacoby said. “There will be an inside ball, an outside, right down the middle. It’ll be different speeds for each hitting cage. We’ll start with our slow cages on the left side and our fast ones on the right.”

Jacoby said the new machines will cost an approximate $100,000 funded through the district’s recreational fund.

“We were having a lot of issues with balls getting jammed,” Jacoby said. “Or not shooting out correctly and almost hitting people. So, we’re trying to get that fixed.”

Jacoby said the new cages are set to open in mid-May.

