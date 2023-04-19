New batting cages coming to Moorman Park

By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Moorman Park is getting a major replacement with all new batting cages.

Quincy Park District’s recreation programs manager Kyle Jacoby said they will go in place of the old cages at Upper Moorman Park.

“We’ll be adding in a new feature called Select-A-Pitch,” Jacoby said. “There will be an inside ball, an outside, right down the middle. It’ll be different speeds for each hitting cage. We’ll start with our slow cages on the left side and our fast ones on the right.”

Jacoby said the new machines will cost an approximate $100,000 funded through the district’s recreational fund.

“We were having a lot of issues with balls getting jammed,” Jacoby said. “Or not shooting out correctly and almost hitting people. So, we’re trying to get that fixed.”

Jacoby said the new cages are set to open in mid-May.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmyra native Brian White has spent the last 14 years in Hollywood but is now back in the...
Palmyra native returns home to film the movie “Flyover”
Lesley Van Ness worked at WGEM from 2003 to 2016 as a reporter and anchor.
Remembering Lesley Swick Van Ness
QMG Play Of The Week
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
Ben Uzalec and Tim Siemer
Clerk: 3 votes will decide Quincy’s 7th Ward alderman
Smooth As Ice
Smooth As Ice storefront opens in Hannibal

Latest News

Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee opens on Broadway
Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee opens on Broadway
Tie broken: Uzelac wins 7th Ward aldermen race
Tie broken: Uzelac wins 7th Ward aldermen race
811
Local utility supervisors raise awareness for Safe Digging campaign
Local utility supervisors raise awareness for Safe Digging campaign
Local utility supervisors raise awareness for Safe Digging campaign
Althoff Motel
Althoff Motel closing in May