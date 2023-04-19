Noticeably warm today, but breezy

Much of the area will see daytime highs in the upper 70s. However, a few locations will hit 80°.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a nice start to our day as temperatures are warmer, in the 50s. A warm front will quickly move northward through the Tri-States this morning. This will switch our winds around to the south and it will get breezy. Sustained wind speeds of 15 - 20 mph, with gusts of 30 - 35 mph, will be possible. We will start off the morning with mostly sunny skies. Closer to the afternoon hours, we will become partly sunny, meaning a mix of sun and clouds. With the warmer start to the day, some sun, and those breezy southerly winds, daytime highs will be noticeably warmer. Highs for much of the area will climb into the upper 70s, but a few locations will hit 80°. By later tonight, we will be mostly cloudy with even warmer nighttime lows in the 60s. It will still be breezy, with gusts of 25 mph.

By tomorrow morning, a cold front will be over western Missouri. Before this front arrives, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the morning hours. The better chance of rain will be when the cold front approaches our area. The front will slide through here during the afternoon hours, initiating some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The showers and thunderstorms will move through the Tri-States during that time period. The storms look to clear the area by 5 PM/ 6 PM. By the time the rain comes to an end, rainfall totals should range from 0.1″ to 0.5″.

