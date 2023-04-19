OCI Nitrogen Iowa makes donation to eliminate all student lunch debt in Lee County public schools

OCI Nitrogen Iowa eliminates all Lee County Public Schools Lunch Debt
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEVER, Iowa (KWQC) - OCI Nitrogen Iowa, formerly OCI Fertilizer Company, announced that the company would be making a donation to several different public schools in Lee County to eliminate all student lunch debt.

Monday, OCI Nitrogen Iowa announced its donation of $11,500 to eliminate the entirety of the school lunch deficits students and families are facing in three public school districts in Lee County including Fort Madison Community Schools, Central Lee Community Schools, and Keokuk Community Schools, stated a media release from OCI Nitrogen Iowa representatives. The donation builds on OCT’s longstanding support for students, local schools, and learning opportunities across southeast Iowa.

The Fort Madison Community School District, Central Lee Community School District, and Keokuk Community School District together serve more than 4,700 total students, according to the media release from OCI.

“OCI Nitrogen Iowa is proud to continue partnering with public school districts throughout southeast Iowa to ensure students are living healthier lives and as prepared as possible to learn and succeed while in the classroom,” Mickey McHale, OCI Nitrogen Iowa Plant Manager said.

To learn more about OCI Nitrogen Iowa, visit www.OCI-Global.com.

