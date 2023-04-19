One injured after semi truck catches fire

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - One person was hospitalized after a semi truck caught fire on a Northeast Missouri highway in early Wednesday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said it happened on Highway 27, two miles outside of Wayland just after midnight.

The Wayland Fire Chief said the fire was caused by the truck’s emissions overheating.

They said the driver was able to pull over to the side of the road and the blaze was put out a little before 1:00 a.m..

The truck sustained damage, leaving the cabin completely burnt. Troopers said the truck was hauling food.

“All that we are waiting on is getting all of the resources together to be able to unload the truck, that’s the biggest thing right now, Trooper Eric Smith said. “We have to be able to get the truck unloaded so that we can move the trailer, right now the trailer doesn’t have the structural integrity to be moved while it’s still loaded.”

The driver was taken to the hospital for a broken ankle sustained while getting out of the truck. Traffic was moving through one lane this morning.

Responding agencies included the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and Wayland Fire Department.

