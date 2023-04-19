Semi-trailer truck runs off US 61, blocks exit to Quincy at Taylor, Missouri

TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) - A Semi-trailer truck ran off the US 61 exit to Quincy Wednesday morning before 8 a.m.

Police said the exit would be closed for several hours as they removed the semi-trailer truck that was carrying Amazon packages.

According to police, the driver did not slow down enough to make the turn and ran off the road.

Police said there were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.