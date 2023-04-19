Villa Kathrine additions will bring a new scenic overlook

Villa Kathrine Quincy, IL
Villa Kathrine Quincy, IL(Josef Lawler)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The Villa Kathrine in Quincy is receiving a new scenic overlook and walkway around the building.

The project costs around $75,000 and is being completed by Million Construction. The sidewalk will extend around the property and lead from the parking lot to an overlook above the Mississippi River.

Director of Parks Matt Higley says they hope to add a spot with a beautiful view for tourists and the community to enjoy.

“We have a lot of people visiting Quincy and the first thing they do is come here and check out to see what’s available around the area,” said Higley, “It’s a good first impression for Quincy.”

The sidewalk overlook will include three benches for people to take in the view.

