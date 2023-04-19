WGEM Sports Update: QND Lady Raiders Will Not Play Host To Western At “The Backyard” Later Today As Previously Scheduled

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - The news for some area prep softball fans throughout the “Land Of Lincoln” may be too tough to bear on this Wednesday morning. After days of anticipating a Quincy Notre Dame vs. Western (Barry) West Central conference battle on the IHSA dirt, QND head coach Eric Orne released an update less than an hour ago, that the game will not take place as scheduled. No reason was offered for the schedule change, and there is no indication at this time regarding whether or not the game will be rescheduled for some time later this month.

The undefeated Lady Raiders will now play host to (6-9) Payson-Seymour later today at 4:30 p.m. in “The Gem City.” The Lady Indians are now (2-3) in the West Central Conference standings while the (10-0) first place Lady Raiders are sporting a perfect (5-0) conference slate.

