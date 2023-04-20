Applications open for Brown County Business Innovation Competition

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - If you are an existing Brown County entrepreneur who has a new idea for your business there’s an opportunity that awaits you.

Action Brown County’s executive director Alex Giesler said they are now accepting applicants for their first ABC Business Innovation Competition. It’s for existing Brown County for-profit business owners that have a dream project or improvement for their business such as a new service or product line.

“Judges will score the applications and then we will select five finalists,” Giesler said. “Those finalists will be having site visits conducted to the businesses. So the judges will visit each of those businesses and talk about their innovation projects.”

Giesler said they are awarding up to $25,000. And, the award could go to one or multiple businesses.

“So many times people think about new businesses,” Giesler said. “But we also want to support and grow the businesses that already exist here and show that they have really great success.”

