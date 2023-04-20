August execution date for man who killed St. Louis-area girl

The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set an execution date for a man who sexually assaulted and killed a 6-year-old St. Louis County girl in 2002
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday, April 20, 2023, set an execution date for Johnson, who sexually assaulted and killed a 6-year-old St. Louis County girl, Casey Williamson, in 2002. Johnson is scheduled to be executed Aug. 1. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set an execution date for a man who sexually assaulted and killed a 6-year-old St. Louis County girl in 2002.

Johnny Johnson is scheduled to be put to death Aug. 1 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

Missouri has already executed two people in 2023 — Amber McLaughlin in January and Raheem Taylor in February. Michael Andrew Tisius is scheduled for execution June 6 for fatally shooting Randolph County jailers Jason Acton and Leon Egley in 2000.

Johnson, 45, was staying with friends in Valley Park, Missouri, in July 2002 when Cassandra “Casey” Williamson was discovered missing. Dozens of volunteers joined police in the search.

The girl’s body was found in a pit less than a mile from her home, buried beneath rocks and debris. Johnson confessed to the crimes.

