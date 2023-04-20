Blessing Hospital makes strides to attract more organ and tissue donors

QUINCY (WGEM) - There are more than 104,000 people in the country who need an organ transplant.

This week is National Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Week, a time where officials encourage you to be a donor.

Community members gathered at Blessing Hospital on Wednesday for the raising of the Gift of Hope flag.

Gift of Hope works with 180 hospitals nationally, including Blessing Hospital, to procure donations and raise awareness of the importance of organ and tissue donation.

Blessing Hospital is joining national efforts in trying to attract more willing donors to register to help save lives.

Every 10 minutes, someone is added to the the national transplant waiting list.

Jim Clausius learned he was in need of a kidney transplant in 2015.

“I think 100 is perfect kidney function, but I was down to seven,” Clausius said.

But like many others, Clausius was added to transplant wait list as he sat waiting for a donor for four years.

He said the wait wasn’t easy for him emotionally and his physical health took a toll each day he went without a transplant.

“I would get fatigued sooner and I was also having labs taken,” Clausius said. “So I was told which foods not to eat, so I could last and I was always praying that I would get better without a kidney transplant, and I never had.”

Shanna Winter helps chair Blessing’s Life Team, a multi-disciplinary organ and tissue group with the hospital.

She said in her 13 years of experience, she’s seen just how impactful someone’s decision to become an organ donor can better the lives of so many.

“That ability to give somebody else the gift of life in the most tragic of circumstances is so helpful to the families in their grieving process and honestly so helpful to those nurses and doctors and other healthcare providers that are caring for those patients,” Winter said.

Blessing Hospital, Gift of Hope, and one donor, helped make Clausis’ transplant possible in 2019.

“My whole attitude has changed because, as I mentioned, today is a day the Lord has made, so I just enjoy the day and try to be helpful to people,” Clausis said.

Since receiving his donation, Clausius strives to be a helpful member of society, and encourages others to do the same.

Clausius continues helping residents in the Tri-state area by volunteering at Blessing Hospital three times a week.

You can find information on how to register to become a donor here.

