City of Winchester accepting applications for police chief, full-time officers

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester city officials said Thursday they are in need of police officers and possibly a new police chief.

A post on the city’s Facebook page said they were accepting applications for a chief and full-time officers until May 10.

Applications can be picked up at the Winchester City Hall at E. Market Street or online at Winchesteril.com.

Mayor Rex McIntire confirmed that police chief Steve Doolin is looking to resign. However, McIntire is hoping to keep him on as police chief since the city is struggling to find applicants to fill open positions.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.