Facebook to pay $725 Million in in settlement

QUINCY (WGEM) - About 240 million people could be eligible to receive some money from a lawsuit against Facebook.

The settlement against Facebook was for private data of users being sold to third party companies.

It is still unknown when and how much people will get with their portion of the settlement.

To be eligible for the settlement, you must have had an active Facebook account between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022 and have since deleted the account.

If you do qualify for a portion of the settlement, you can choose from multiple forms of payments including Venmo, Paypal, Zelle, Mastercard or direct deposit.

Deadline to apply for the settlement is August 25, 2023.

Officials also remind the public to be cautious of what information they give away.

“This is always a good reminder to go back and make sure you have set your privacy settings set correctly and you have it locked down as strict as you can. You do not want to share all your information to the public,” said Regional Director Don O’Brian of the Quincy Better Business Bureau.

If you wish to apply for a portion of the settlement you can find the application here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.