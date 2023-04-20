Hancock County schools reevaluate after penny tax doesn’t pass in April 4 election

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - In April, Hancock County voters turned down a proposed “penny tax” that would allocate extra funding to all Hancock County schools.

Just 21 votes made the difference. There were 1,517 voted to adopt the referendum, but 1,538 voted against it.

Now, schools are reevaluating their priorities that the tax could have made possible.

At Carthage Elementary School District, Superintendent Dustin Day said, had the tax passed, the district very likely would have employed an interventionist to assist students that need extra attention in the classroom.

Despite the tax not passing, Day still isn’t ruling out that option.

“It may change the how we can do it and as quickly as we can do it, but the initiatives are still the same, the vision is still the same,” Day said.

In Day’s time in Carthage, he said teachers have communicated the need for extra student supports.

Fourth-grade teacher Madison Harmon said an interventionist would help catch up students that learn at a slower rate than others.

“An interventionist can pull those kids out [of class], work with them on a one-on-one instruction, personalize instructional materials and then you’re going to see a lot more growth especially as research shows groups of six show more success than groups of 24,” Harmon said.

The tax dollars that would have been generated, however, have very specific means of use.

As stated on the April 4 ballot, the money could be used only for school facility upgrades, school resource officers and mental health resources.

Day said he would use the tax dollars to pay for the district’s social worker, that is currently paid for by a Title I federal grant, and allocated those dollars that would have been freed up to hire an interventionist.

“We’ll have to take a look at what we have, where our budgets allocated, looking at how we are, it’s still something that we need,” Day added.

At Dallas City Elementary, Superintendent Alissa Tucker said the generated revenue would have been used primarily for upgrades to the school building itself.

She said the building needs new piping and major bathroom upgrades.

Now, she expects the district to rely on bonds to make some projects happen.

“A health life safety bond is what we’re looking at and so basically it is just to complete the tasks that were identified as no longer meeting building code,” Tucker said.

Tucker said the Dallas City School Board will discuss the likelihood of a bond during Thursday’s school board meeting. Both Day and Tucker said superintendents from across the county will likely seek the tax proposal to be on the ballot again.

