Hannibal Board of Education discusses proposal for new HCTC building

Hannibal Career and Technical Director Brent Meyer discusses details for a proposed new...
Hannibal Career and Technical Director Brent Meyer discusses details for a proposed new building planned for construction near the district's greenhouse during the Hannibal Public School District Board of Education's meeting Wednesday. The structure would allow for expansion of aquaponics efforts for raising tilapia and shrimp, which would benefit the ag foods course offerings and allow more capabilities for meat processing and teaching students where meat comes from. Hydroponic plant operations and a class space would also be housed in the building, and Meyer explained the greenhouse already was filled to capacity due to the popular greenhouse classes and the presence of the tilapia tank inside. He received a $250,000 grant toward the project, and explained that students from programs such as building trades, carpentry and welding could perform tasks to complete the interior.(Hannibal Courier-Post)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Board of Education members discussed several grants received by the district, including a $250,000 grant for a planned additional building to expand current programs at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC) on Wednesday.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, HCTC Director Brent Meyer discussed details for a planned 60-foot by 80-foot structure which would be located near the greenhouse. The structure would allow for an expansion of courses and programs as well as have more room to fit other needs.

Meyer explained the building would allow for full USDA compliance for all of the processes and techniques, bringing more opportunities for students to learn trades such as becoming a meatcutter.

Meyer explained with the $250,000 grant, an additional $250,000 would be needed for the building’s construction. So far, FFA has raised $60,000, and Meyer said there was about $123,000 available in a trust fund.

In other business:

  • Transportation Director Scott Speer provided a transportation department report, rating it “excellent.”
  • Assistant Superintendent Meghan Karr discussed a plan to have Narcan available to district nurses.
  • Assistant Superintendent Shawn Brown explained the results of surveys conducted for students, parents and staff were posted as pie charts on the district website. Those results were discussed during the recent community forum for the ongoing process to develop a five-year Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP).
  • Residents, staff, board members and other stakeholders attended a community forum to ask questions and provide suggestions as the CSIP process moves ahead.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Althoff Motel
Althoff Motel closing in May
Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee
Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee opens on Broadway
Daylight 7 am. Semi truck catches fire near Wayland, Missouri
One injured after semi truck catches fire
Semi-trailer truck off US 61 at the Quincy exit.
Semi-trailer truck runs off US 61, blocks exit to Quincy at Taylor, Missouri

Latest News

Quincy Memorial Removal
Memorial in Quincy removed due to city code violation
Blessing Organ Donation
Blessing Hospital makes strides to attract more organ and tissue donors
Quincy Memorial removed due to city code violation
Quincy Memorial removed due to city code violation
Blessing Hospital makes strides to attract more organ and tissue donors
Blessing Hospital makes strides to attract more organ and tissue donors