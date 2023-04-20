Hannibal Board of Education discusses proposal for new HCTC building

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Board of Education members discussed several grants received by the district, including a $250,000 grant for a planned additional building to expand current programs at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC) on Wednesday.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, HCTC Director Brent Meyer discussed details for a planned 60-foot by 80-foot structure which would be located near the greenhouse. The structure would allow for an expansion of courses and programs as well as have more room to fit other needs.

Meyer explained the building would allow for full USDA compliance for all of the processes and techniques, bringing more opportunities for students to learn trades such as becoming a meatcutter.

Meyer explained with the $250,000 grant, an additional $250,000 would be needed for the building’s construction. So far, FFA has raised $60,000, and Meyer said there was about $123,000 available in a trust fund.

In other business:

Transportation Director Scott Speer provided a transportation department report, rating it “excellent.”

Assistant Superintendent Meghan Karr discussed a plan to have Narcan available to district nurses.

Assistant Superintendent Shawn Brown explained the results of surveys conducted for students, parents and staff were posted as pie charts on the district website. Those results were discussed during the recent community forum for the ongoing process to develop a five-year Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP).

Residents, staff, board members and other stakeholders attended a community forum to ask questions and provide suggestions as the CSIP process moves ahead.

