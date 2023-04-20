Local experts share lawncare advice

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local experts say you should keep some tips in mind as you get ready to get your lawn in shape this spring.

The owner of Rice Family Lawn Care, Josh Rice, said when you do that first mow, you want to pay attention to the height you’re cutting.

He said it’s important to make sure you’re not cutting it too short as it could hurt your lawn’s health.

“The sun is going to burn it. It’s going to soak all the moisture out, it’s not going to have enough leaf to hold the moisture it needs to stay healthy,” Rice said.

He said he prefers to cut lawns between three and four inches. Rice said another thing to keep in mind is to make sure your grass clippings don’t end up in the street. He said that is against some city ordinances. It can also clog sewers and drains when it rains.

It’s not just the grass you need to pay attention to, the tools used need to be considered.

The owner of Brett’s Lawn Care, Brett Heckman, said maintenance is key to make sure everything from your mower to your weed whacker are in good shape. He said it’s important to make sure your motorized tools have good quality fuel in them.

If they don’t, he said the carburetor can get clogged and that will cost you money.

“If it’s a push mower, it could cost you a brand new push mower. If it has bad fuel, and it clogs up the carburetor, it could go from, I’ve seen carburetor go from $15 dollars up to $25, $100 just for a carburetor,” Heckman said.

Other parts to check include air filters, spark plugs, oil and oil filter.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.