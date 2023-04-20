Memorial in Quincy removed due to city code violation

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A memorial honoring Matthew Ballard after he died in a car crash in 2021 at the intersection of 30th and Maine Streets has been removed.

Quincy City Council members said city code states no one can erect any structure or object on the city right of way near streets.

Quincy’s Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said the city has certain procedures, like filing petitions to display such things.

Mays said the city has municipal codes, like section 91.012, to restrict what’s placed on city right of ways for the safety of drivers and city workers.

“The reason you have a code on restriction things in right of way is number one safety for the drivers that are going through those intersections, so they’re not distracted,” Mays said, “But it’s also because we may need to get to that street sign or stop sign underneath that right of way at some point to correct something that we need to correct.”

Mays said he’d heard numerous complaints from residents about the placement of the memorial prior to it’s removal.

He said a petition that will define what kind of circumstances allow extended courtesy for a grieving family to put up a memorial will be brought to the Quincy City Council on Monday.

