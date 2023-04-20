Missouri schools hope to get a helping hand from state safety, security grants

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - After Missouri legislators passed $50 million in grant funding for public school safety and security in the next fiscal year’s budget, school districts are looking to get a helping hand.

In Palmyra, Superintendent Jason Harper said he’s already applied for $150,000 in aid. $125,000 of which would go towards paying the cost of their newly installed camera system, and the other $25,000 to go towards making windows and entryways shatterproof.

Reflecting on the number of mass shootings so far this year, Harper said, “It’s just something you have to do as an educator now, what we have to do as a school district is make sure that we’re applying the safest environment that we can,”

Before the current school year began, an intruder entered the middle school building through a backdoor that was propped open and stole two MacBook laptops, one iPad and multiple books.

The man was inside the building for approximately 45 minutes.

Since then, Harper said the district hasn’t stopped looking for new ways to spruce up security.

82 cameras are at the high school and it takes a special card to enter the building.

Harper said one facet of school safety that’s often overlooked is relationship-building with students.

“In the world today, there are a lot of mental health issues and our teachers are identifying those as very very important and I think it happens on a daily basis between all three of our buildings,” Harper added.

9th grade English teacher Tracy Fountain said she makes sure to build relationships with her students on a daily basis.

“We probably all have stories of that one student who you could just tell they needed that little bit of extra, that little bit of hey how are you doing, that little bit of saying their name because it might be the only time that they’ve heard their name all day,” Fountain said.

Fountain said the district’s efforts to improve safety in school buildings is also reassuring.

“Unfortunately it’s said that we need these things in place,” Fountain added.

Harper will learn in the next week if the district will receive any state funding.

