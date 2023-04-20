Two rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms today

QUINCY (WGEM) - This morning is starting off warm for this time of year as temperatures are in the 60s. While daytime highs will not be as warm as yesterday, we will still be unseasonably warm with highs in the 70s.

For today, the main focuses of the forecast are on the expected scattered showers and thunderstorms and the windy conditions.

A cold front is approaching western Missouri where there are multiple areas/clusters of showers and thunderstorms. These thunderstorms are headed our way and will impact us this morning. As the storms move though, they will be gradually weakening and falling apart. Initially, these storms will produce heavy downpours and lightning and thunder. After this round is done late morning, we will have a few hours of dry time. The next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur this afternoon as the cold front approaches our area. New thunderstorms will develop over the Tri-States around 11 AM/ 12 PM. These storms will be in separate, scattered clusters before starting to merge into more of a line of storms. These storms will have heavy downpours, lightning and thunder, and possibly some small hail. The storms will clear the area from west to east, with the entire Tri-State area rain free by 4 PM/5 PM.

It will be a windy day. Winds are coming out of the south but once the front comes through those winds will flip around to the west/northwest. Sustained wind speeds of 15 - 23 and gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.

