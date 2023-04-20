Undefeated QND Lady Raiders Play Host To The Lady Indians Of Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Softball Dirt

(10-0) QND Lady Raiders Replace Western (Barry) On Their Schedule This Morning With Payson-Seymour
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Wednesday, April 19, 2023

IHSA Softball Scoreboard

Payson-Seymour 4

Quincy Notre Dame 12

QND Lady Raiders Now (11-0) On The Season Overall

West Hancock 6

Brown County 3

West Central (Biggsville) 14

Princeville 4

Rushville-Industry 6

Camp Point Central 5

Pittsfield 6

Beardstown 9

IHSA Baseball

Griggsville-Perry 3

Pittsfield 8

PHS Saukees Scored 5 Runs In The 2nd Inning

Bushnell-Prairie City 6

Unity 5

Southeastern 6

West Hancock 13

