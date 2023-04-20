Undefeated QND Lady Raiders Play Host To The Lady Indians Of Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Softball Dirt
(10-0) QND Lady Raiders Replace Western (Barry) On Their Schedule This Morning With Payson-Seymour
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Wednesday, April 19, 2023
IHSA Softball Scoreboard
Payson-Seymour 4
Quincy Notre Dame 12
QND Lady Raiders Now (11-0) On The Season Overall
West Hancock 6
Brown County 3
West Central (Biggsville) 14
Princeville 4
Rushville-Industry 6
Camp Point Central 5
Pittsfield 6
Beardstown 9
IHSA Baseball
Griggsville-Perry 3
Pittsfield 8
PHS Saukees Scored 5 Runs In The 2nd Inning
Bushnell-Prairie City 6
Unity 5
Southeastern 6
West Hancock 13
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.