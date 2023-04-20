Weather Alert - Frost looks likely

Frost looks likely this weekend
Frost looks likely this weekend(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a weather alert, but not for severe storms. We have the potential for widespread frost for the entire area. That threat does not get here until Sunday morning and may continue again with another round on Monday morning. While temperatures will get down in the mid to upper 30s on Friday night, there will be a bit of a breeze out of the northwest and that makes it more challenging for frost to occur above the freezing mark. On Saturday into Saturday night, that wind will die down, and temperatures will drop to the freezing mark. It is likely there will be a Frost Advisory issued. What do you need to do? If you have your tropical plants outside already you will want to drag those into the garage or tuck them up next to the house and cover them with a sheet. You can also take them right back inside the house. If you got excited and planted your tender annual flowering plants ahead of schedule you will want to cover those with a sheet Saturday night and Sunday night. The temperatures do rebound to more seasonable levels through next week as an active weather pattern will be over the region with multiple rounds of showers next week

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Semi-trailer truck off US 61 at the Quincy exit.
Semi-trailer truck runs off US 61, blocks exit to Quincy at Taylor, Missouri
Daylight 7 am. Semi truck catches fire near Wayland, Missouri
One injured after semi truck catches fire
Althoff Motel
Althoff Motel closing in May
Quincy Memorial Removal
Memorial in Quincy removed due to city code violation

Latest News

Through 8 PM
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of the Tri-States
StormTrak Weather Thursday Midday
StormTrak Weather Thursday Midday
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening