Weather Alert - Frost looks likely

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a weather alert, but not for severe storms. We have the potential for widespread frost for the entire area. That threat does not get here until Sunday morning and may continue again with another round on Monday morning. While temperatures will get down in the mid to upper 30s on Friday night, there will be a bit of a breeze out of the northwest and that makes it more challenging for frost to occur above the freezing mark. On Saturday into Saturday night, that wind will die down, and temperatures will drop to the freezing mark. It is likely there will be a Frost Advisory issued. What do you need to do? If you have your tropical plants outside already you will want to drag those into the garage or tuck them up next to the house and cover them with a sheet. You can also take them right back inside the house. If you got excited and planted your tender annual flowering plants ahead of schedule you will want to cover those with a sheet Saturday night and Sunday night. The temperatures do rebound to more seasonable levels through next week as an active weather pattern will be over the region with multiple rounds of showers next week

