2 accused of sex trafficking teens arrested at hotel near Lambert Airport

Chantel Robinson, 19, and Joemarius Green, 22, both of Mesquite, Texas, are charged with sex...
Chantel Robinson, 19, and Joemarius Green, 22, both of Mesquite, Texas, are charged with sex trafficking of a child; Robinson is also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor(St. Louis County PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman from Texas were arrested at a hotel near Lambert Airport in February and are accused of sex trafficking teens.

Chantel Robinson, 19, and Joemarius Green, 22, both of Mesquite, Texas, are charged with sex trafficking of a child; Robinson is also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Prosecutors allege the two transported and harbored a 16-year-old and 17-year-old for the purpose of using them in a commercial sex act. Robinson admitted to authorities that he took semi-nude photos of the teens in a sexual position. Police say Green admitted to taking a photo of the teen for use in an online ad. The ads had Green’s phone number on them, authorities allege.

Both suspects are being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

