Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 21, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Mike Smith

Ila Johnson

Karen Peter

Cody Peter

Noah Tasco

Robert Mast

Curt Hesse

Richie Humphrey

Beryl Sparrow

Doug Battles

Barb Pine

Brian Turner

Jean Kramer

Bralynn Patterson

Julie Hester

Judith Ashton

Estelene Bodenhamer

Betty Love

Robert Wall

Jo Ella Williams

Mike Henderson

Aliza Lansing

Paulette Wenke

Rachel Harvey

Terry Weathers

Carson Brown

Doug Schmidt

Dan Shaffer

Mariah Huston

ANNIVERSARIES

Dale & Suzi Wilson

Tim & Lisa Galmore

Ron & Linda Wellman

Raymond & Judy Siegrist

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 21, 2023

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
April 21, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 22, 2023

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 20, 2023

Updated: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 20, 2023

Updated: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 20, 2023.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 19, 2023

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 19, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 19, 2023

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 18, 2023

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 18, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 18, 2023

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 17, 2023

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 17, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 16, 2023

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.